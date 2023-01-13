Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 654 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $294.34.

