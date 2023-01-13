Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 82,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 375.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,423,010 shares of company stock worth $58,981,558. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

