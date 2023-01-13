Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,723 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,873. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92.

