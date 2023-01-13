Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 101,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

