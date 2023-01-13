Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.92 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

