Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $363.50. 78,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.43 and its 200-day moving average is $358.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $434.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

