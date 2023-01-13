Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 2.9%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $404.04 and last traded at $406.25. 557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 213,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

