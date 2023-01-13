Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
