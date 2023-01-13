Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

