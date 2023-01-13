CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.