Critical Survey: Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) versus Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Lilium and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lilium
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Signature Aviation
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Lilium has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lilium and Signature Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lilium
|$60,000.00
|6,153.75
|-$486.29 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Signature Aviation
|$1.41 billion
|3.24
|-$9.60 million
|N/A
|N/A
Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lilium and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lilium
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.00
|Signature Aviation
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Lilium presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 238.54%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Signature Aviation.
Summary
Lilium beats Signature Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
About Signature Aviation
Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.