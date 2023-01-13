CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 459,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.