CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.63

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.63 and traded as high as C$16.40. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.36, with a volume of 131,504 shares.
CRT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
