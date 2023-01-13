CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 3.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 707,804 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

