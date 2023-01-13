CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

CTIC opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.85.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,535.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 329,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 309,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

