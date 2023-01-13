Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

