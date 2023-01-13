Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

