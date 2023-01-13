DA Davidson Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

