DAGCO Inc. Buys 22,188 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.09.

