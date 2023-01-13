DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 52,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

ACN traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $281.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,229. The firm has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $379.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

