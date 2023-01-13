DAGCO Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 787,431 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,989. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

