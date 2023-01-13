DAGCO Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.17. The company had a trading volume of 562,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,279. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $218.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average is $179.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

