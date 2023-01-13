DAGCO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

