DAGCO Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,264. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

