DAGCO Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.84 and a 200 day moving average of $267.93. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $306.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

