Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $97,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $272.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

