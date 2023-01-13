DataHighway Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00013765 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $85.51 million and $285,759.18 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,016,929 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.64879017 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $214,148.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

