Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCHPF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($51.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,700 ($69.44) to GBX 4,600 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,300.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $57.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

