Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 2,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.60% of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

