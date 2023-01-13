Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

DK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

