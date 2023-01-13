Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s previous close.
DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
Delek US Stock Performance
DK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.
Institutional Trading of Delek US
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.