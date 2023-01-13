Dentacoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $76.30 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00431341 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.53 or 0.30466442 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00952201 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

