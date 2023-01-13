Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 34,228 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,552,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,344,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 633,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,973. The company has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 345,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Destination XL Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

