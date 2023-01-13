Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of DXLG opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,941 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,983 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

