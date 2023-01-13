Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($291.40) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of ALV opened at €217.70 ($234.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €202.51 and a 200 day moving average of €183.82. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

