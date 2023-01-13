Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €10.50

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($15.05) to €14.10 ($15.16) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

IBDRY traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,873. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

