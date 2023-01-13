Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $40.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

