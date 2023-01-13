Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price to $22.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

