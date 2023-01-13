Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €23.90 ($25.70) and last traded at €23.04 ($24.77). 9,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.02 ($24.75).

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

