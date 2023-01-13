Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €9.30 ($10.00) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

LHA stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) on Friday, reaching €8.55 ($9.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.65) and a 12-month high of €8.07 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

