dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166.94 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.94 million and $527.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00441604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02051138 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,690.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

