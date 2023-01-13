DigiByte Reaches Market Cap of $147.55 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $147.55 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,806.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00452067 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018370 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00877468 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00112282 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00635731 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005308 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00223247 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,941,382,135 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.