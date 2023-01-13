Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $28.17 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.