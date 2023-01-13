Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Lifted by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

DFAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.97. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

