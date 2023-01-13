Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.02 and last traded at $80.91. 16,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,047,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.