Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 3.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 208,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,245,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

