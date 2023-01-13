Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.22 and last traded at $149.84. Approximately 461,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 490,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.54.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth $240,000.

