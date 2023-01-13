DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $10.76. DLH shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 54,826 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.