Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86. 83,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 136,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Dolly Varden Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$215.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

In related news, Director James Anthony Sabala sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$42,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,250.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

