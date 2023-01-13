Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $265.08

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.08 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 303.20 ($3.69). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 295.80 ($3.60), with a volume of 667,908 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.08) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,578.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.