DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $227.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DASH. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.55.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DASH opened at $52.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $140.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

