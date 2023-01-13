Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Ryan Specialty makes up 1.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN remained flat at $43.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 183,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,985,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,526,895.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

